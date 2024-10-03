Americans Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce their 2024 Training Camp Schedule.
The Americans will hold their 16th camp in Allen, at CUTX Event Center Community Rink located at 200 East Stacy Road, Allen, Texas 75002.
All Allen Americans Training Camp sessions are FREE, and open to the public. The Americans lone preseason game will be on Friday, October 11th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County. See the Americans camp schedule below.
Allen Americans 2024 Training Camp Schedule
Friday, October 4th
Time: 10:30 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Monday, October 7th
Time: 11:00 AM Team Red vs. Team Blue (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Tuesday, October 8th
Time: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Wednesday, October 9th '
Time: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Thursday, October 10th
Time: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Friday, October 11th
Morning Skate: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Preseason Game: 7:00 PM (NYTEX Sports Centre)
Monday, October 14th
Time: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
Tuesday, October 15th
Time: 11:00 AM (CUTX Event Center Community Rink)
