Oilers Add More Size with Forwards Sean Olson and Daneel Lategan

October 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signings of forwards Sean Olson and Daneel Lategan

Olson, 25, returns to pro hockey after a 2023-24 hiatus. The 6'3, 203 lbs. forward played three games in 2022-23 with the Maine Mariners - all against the Tulsa Oilers - recording one assist and two PIM.

"Olson is a big forward that is a good skater for his size," head coach Rob Murray said. "He has a very, very quick release around the net. He gets himself into good positions around the net, getting open by finding the space or creating it. He took a year off, and after working behind a desk, he realized how much he missed playing hockey. We know he is eager to get back at it, and we are looking forward to having him."

A strong collegiate player, the Delta, British Columbia native played 54 games with the University of Windsor, notching 40 points (24g, 16a) for the Lancers. Olson led Windsor in goals his junior and senior years and recorded eight points (5g, 3a) in nine postseason contests.

The left-handed forward collected 54 points (24g, 30a) in 84 SJHL games with the Weyburn Red Wings after recording 44 points (17g, 27a) in 43 PIJHL games in his first year of juniors with Abbotsford.

Lategan, 26, turns pro after a combined NCAA and Usports collegiate career.

Beginning his career with the now-defunct University of Alabama-Huntsville, Lategan registered nine points (5g, 4a) in 30 games. The 6'2, 195 lbs. forward transferred to the University of Alberta in 2020, potting 40 points (17g, 23a) and 86 PIM in 61 appearances as a Golden Bear.

"Daneel has taken a different path to the pros," Murray said. "After playing a year in the NCAA, he transferred back to Canadian College hockey. He's a good skating forward that brings size. He had good production in school and is a 26-year-old rookie. We're hoping his maturity serves him well."

Lategan was born in Cape Town, Republic of South Africa, but raised in Canada. The dual-national caught NCAA attention in the BCHL, compiling 44 points (24g, 20a) in 100 games with the Langley Rivermen.

Olson and Lategan join Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Kylor Wall, Jamie Rome, Conner Roulette, Jack Clement, Justin Michaelian and Micahel Farren as announced signings for the 2024-25 season

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 7- WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct 11 - Nytex Sports Centre - 7:00 p.m. (preseason game)

Saturday, Oct.12 - WeStreet Ice Center - 7:05 p.m. (preseason game)

Sunday, Oct. 13 - NO PRACTICE

Monday, Oct. 14 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00

The Oilers host the first ever preseason game at the WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Oilers kick off the regular season with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Oct. 19, hosting the Rapid City Rush. The Oilers finish at two-in-two series on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m.

