Saturday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scheduled for 6:07pm at Mirabito stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 13th with game one beginning at 5:35pm when the Sea Dogs return to Binghamton for a six-game series against the Rumble Ponies.

