Saturday's Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







READING, PA. - Saturday's game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Reading Fightin' Phils has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time of suspension, Bowie led 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth after a solo homer by TT Bowens in the top of the sixth.

The game will be continued tomorrow, Sunday, June 30 at 3:15 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30-45 minutes after from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

