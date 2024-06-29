Senators Downed by SeaWolves, 7-2

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Erie SeaWolves 7-2 Saturday evening at UPMC Park. Erie scored first with a run in the 4th inning, then they extended the lead with four runs in the 5th inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Senators got on the board with a pair of solo home runs in the top of the 7th, but Erie got both runs back in the bottom of the 7th to make it 7-2. The Senators loaded the bases with two outs in the 8th inning but did not score.

THE BIG PLAY

With one out in the bottom of the 5th inning and Erie already leading 3-0, Trei Cruz hit a two-run double to cap a four-run inning that gave Erie a 5-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

C.J. Stubbs and Paul Witt both hit solo home runs in the 7th inning; Stubbs' homer was his fourth of the year and Witt's was his third... J.T Arruda went 3-for-4 with a double... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a scoreless inning in relief... Garvin Alston threw 1.2 scoreless innings and worked out of a jam after he inherited two runners in scoring position with one out in the 7th inning... The Senators went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position... The Senators have lost four games in a row for the first time this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play the final game of their six-game series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at UPMC Park. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 1:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.