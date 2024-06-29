Four-Game Win Streak Comes to an End on Saturday in Richmond

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Trystan Vrieling on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Trystan Vrieling on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a score of 11-3 on Saturday night at the Diamond in Richmond, VA.

The loss snapped Somerset's season-high four-game win streak to open the second half of the season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.0 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR) was tagged with his second consecutive loss in his shortest outing of the season.

RHP Yorlin Calderon (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Vrieling, lowering his ERA to 2.10.

DH Grant Richardson (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR, 2 K) gave Somerset its first run with a solo homer on the fifth inning, signaling his fourth homer of the season and his first since May 17 vs. Portland.

Richardson secured multiple hits for a second straight game and third out of four games played in the series. In four games vs. Richmond, Richardson has gone 6-for-16 at the plate with 1 RBI, 3 R, HR, 2B and 2 BB.

His 18 multi-hit games rank second on the team behind Benjamin Cowles (20).

LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-4, 3B, K) tripled in his first at-bat of the night for the Patriots' first hit.

Dunham extended his season-best hit streak to eight games, in which he is 11-for-35 (.314 AVG) with 5 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 2 2B and 3 BB.

The triple also extended his season-best on-base streak to 12 games in which he is 16-for-47 (.340 AVG) with 9 RBI, 10 R, 3 HR, 3B, 4 2B and 6 BB (.415 OBP).

RF Aaron Palensky (1-for-3, 2B) hit safely to extend his season-best hit streak to eight games in which he is 10-for-29 (.345 AVG) with 8 RBI, 6 R, HR, 2B and 2 BB.

Palensky also extended his season-best on-base streak to 15 games, which is tied for active the Eastern League lead (Kyle Teel, POR). During the on-base streak, Palensky is 14-for-50 with 12 RBI, 7 R, HR, 2B and 4 BB.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.