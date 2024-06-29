Early Offense Propels Squirrels to Win over Patriots

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early and cruised to an 11-3 over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-39, 1-4) snapped a four-game losing slide to open the second half and picked up their first win of the series against the Patriots (36-38, 4-1).

Christian Koss belted a solo homer against Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling (Loss, 7-6) in the bottom of the first inning, his second with Richmond this year, to open the scoring.

Brady Whalen hit an infield single to bring in a run and Jimmy Glowenke hit a two-run single to open a 4-0 Flying Squirrels lead through one inning.

In the second, Jairo Pomares drove in Carter Howell to open a 5-0 lead.

Richmond scored four more runs in the third to extend the lead to 9-0. Luis Toribio hit an RBI single, Howell brought him in with a double and Koss hit a two-run double.

The Patriots broke the shutout in the top of the fifth with a solo homer by Grant Richardson, the only run allowed over six innings by Flying Squirrels stater Nick Sinacola (Win, 3-1).

In his last four starts since June 12, Sinacola has gone 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA (4 ER/22.0 IP).

Anthony Siegler cut the deficit to 9-2 with a an RBI double in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Pomares launched a two-run homer to center field, his team-high ninth of the year and second in the last two games, the stretch the lead to 11-2.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Wil Jensen (3-3, 3.58) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday's game features an appearance by Bluey, who will be doing a series of meet and greets throughout the afternoon. Squirrel Tails Kids Club members and their families are invited to play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Kids can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

