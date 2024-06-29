Messick Fans 10, Akron Blanks Altoona 3-0

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Parker Messick struck out 10 and combined with three Akron RubberDucks relievers to shutout the Altoona Curve 3-0 on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Akron jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Yordys Valdes opened the inning with a double down the line in left. CJ Kayfus lined a double into center field to put Akron on top 1-0. After a groundout moved Kayfus to third, Kahlil Watson singled into right to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Messick picked up right where Friday starter Austin Peterson left off. The left-hander issued a one-out walk and a hit by pitch to put runners on first and second in the first before proceeding to strikeout the next eight Curve batters in a row. In total, Messick worked four and two-thirds hitless innings allowing three walks while striking out 10. Bradley Hanner followed with a scoreless inning and third. Trey Benton struck out one over a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Lenny Torres Jr. struck out one over a scoreless inning and a third to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense added on in the sixth. Watson opened the inning with a walk before advancing to second on an error and third on a flyout. Milan Tolentino lined a double into the gap in left center to score Watson and make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron pitchers have combined for 28 strikeouts in the last two games (20 by the starters)...Messick has struck out 14 over 9.2 Double-A innings (two starts)...Kayfus has 23 RBI in 21 games with Akron...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 4,809.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-6, 3.28 ERA) will get the start against Curve right-hander Chris Gau (0-3, 3.25 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

