Peña Spins Six Shutout as Erie Wins Fourth Straight

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (42-30) took down Harrisburg (39-35) for a fourth straight game with a 7-2 on Saturday.

Erie started the scoring in the fourth inning against Harrisburg starter Andry Lara. Ben Malgeri doubled with two out and scored on Eliezer Alfonzo's double, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Erie erupted for four runs. Erie loaded the bases with one out before Chris Meyers' two-run single, which made it 3-0. Trei Cruz followed with a two-run double, making it 5-0 Erie.

Carlos Peña turned in a quality start for Erie. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk. Peña struck out a season-high eight batters.

In the seventh, Harrisburg got on the board with C.J. Stubbs and Paul Witt each hit solo home runs against Jake Higginbotham, cutting Erie's lead to 5-2.

The SeaWolves responded with two of their own in the seventh on Ben Malgeri's two-run single with the bases loaded.

Peña (3-3) earned the win. Lara (4-2) took the loss.

Erie has won nine of its last 10 games. They will try to win a fifth straight in the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. when Wilkel Hernandez faces Rodney Theophile.

