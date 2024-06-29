Reading and Bowie Suspended Game to Resume Sunday at 3:15 PM
June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - Saturday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Bowie Baysox has been suspended due to rain. It will be finished on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. The game will resume in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Baysox leading 1-0. Game one will be played to its nine-inning completion.
Following the conclusion of the first game, Reading and Bowie will play a second game which will be nine innings. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza and the seating bowl will open to fans at 3 p.m. The first 2,000 kids will receive a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster, sponsored by Diversity Night. Fans with tickets to the June 30 game can enter the ballpark beginning at 3 p.m. and the ticket will be good for both games.
Following game two, all fans can run the bases, thanks to 69 News Berks Edition. Sunday is the 13th Annual Renaissance Academy Charter School Crazy About Reading Celebration, which will take place between games. It will also be a Bring Your Dog to the Game, thanks to Humane Pennsylvania. The Fightin Phils will play as the Reading Hot Dogs for Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day. It will also be Boyertown Night. Unfortunately, due to the early start time of the suspended game, the previously scheduled R-Phils Player Autograph Sessions, thanks to ROG Orthodontics, will not take place on Sunday.
To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.
The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
