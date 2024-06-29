Hartford Homers Spoil New Hampshire's Early Lead

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3, 32-41) were defeated, 12-2, by the Hartford Yard Goats (3-2, 41-32) at Dunkin' Park Saturday night. Hartford hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second which put the Yard Goats ahead for good.

The Cats started fast, as center fielder Devonte Brown drove in catcher Zach Britton with two outs in the top of the first. Britton singled with two outs, then designated hitter Rainer Nuñez walked to advance Britton to second. Brown stroked a grounder through the left side of the infield for his 31st RBI of the season.

Trailing 1-0, Hartford scored five runs in the bottom of the second against New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-4). Yard Goats second baseman Braiden Ward hit a two-out grand slam to give the Goats

an insurmountable lead. Dominguez pitched 1 2/3 innings before New Hampshire went to its bullpen. Right-hander Hunter Gregory finished the second; after two innings, Hartford led, 5-1.

New Hampshire got a run back in the top of the fourth, as first baseman Glenn Santiago brought second baseman Michael Turconi home with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2. In his first game with the Fisher Cats since May 31, Turconi doubled and walked in four plate appearances.

The Yard Goats continued their offensive with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a balk, then three in the fifth and three in the sixth. Outfielder Sterlin Thompson hit a two-run homer, his third home run of the series, in the fifth. Hartford led 12-2 after the sixth inning's conclusion.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats wrap up their series with a 1:10 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday. RHP Devereaux Harrison (3-4, 4.93 ERA) returns to the hill after earning a win Tuesday for New Hampshire. Hartford counters with southpaw Carson Palmquist (4-3, 3.68 ERA). Following Sunday's game, the Fisher Cats head to Portland for a three-game set beginning Monday, July 1, against the Sea Dogs.

After nine games in nine days on the road to start the second half, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for three games on Independence Day weekend, July 4-6, against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Atlas Fireworks follow the conclusion of each contest.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1

Line Drive in Manchester.

