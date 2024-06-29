Braiden Ward Slams Yard Goats to 12-2 Victory

Hartford, CT- A third-inning grand slam by Braiden Ward put the Yard Goats in firm control as they cruised to a 12-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Saturday night at Dunkin' Park in front of a sellout crowd (7,279). Bladimir Restituyo went 3-4, with three runs scored and an RBI single. Sterlin Thompson hit his third home run of the series in the fifth inning. Hartford's starter Jarrod Cande earned his fifth win of the season as he allowed two earned runs over five innings and picked up six strikeouts. The Yard Goats bullpen pitched a commanding four innings of relief giving up one hit and striking out four.

In the first inning, a two-out single by Zach Britton ignited the Fisher Cats offense as Rainer Nunez followed with a walk and Devonte Brown drove home Britton with an RBI base hit to make it a 1-0 game.

Warming Bernabel worked a walk to lead off the second inning and Thompson followed with a walk of his own to put runners at first and second with no outs. After Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez picked up two strikeouts, Nic Kent single scored Bernabel from second to tie the score at 1-1. AJ Lewis walked to load the bases and set the stage for Ward who crushed a grand slam into the right field upper deck to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

The Fisher Cats made it a 5-2 ballgame off a Glenn Santiago sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Restituyo led off with a single and wreaked havoc on the base paths as he stole second and third base. Restituyo then was awarded home plate on a balk by Hunter Gregory to make the score 6-2.

The Yard Goats extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run home run from Thompson that made it a 8-2 ballgame. Braiden Ward added a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 9-2.

In the sixth inning the Yard Goats struck with two outs as a Zach Kokoska RBI triple pushed the score to 10-2. Restituyo then drove in Kokoska with a base hit to make it an 11-2 ballgame. Lewis followed with an RBI single to give Hartford a 12-2 lead.

The Yard Goats will conclude their series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Sunday, June 30th (1:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Devereaux Harrison will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

