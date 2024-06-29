Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Portland Postponed

June 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Saturday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Ed's Live Dinosaurs will still make an appearance tonight on the first base concourse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. free of charge to the public.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Tuesday, August 13 with the first game starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Today's scheduled Cross Belt Body Bag giveaway presented by Augustine Construction to the first 1,000 fans in attendance will now take place on Tuesday, August 20 when the Rumble Ponies host the Reading Fightin Phils.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Saturday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies regular season home game this season.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.bingrp.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

