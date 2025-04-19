Saskatchewan Rush vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by Robert Church (6G, 3A) the Rush take down the Black Bears 16-7; secure their 13th win of the season.

GAME RECAP

