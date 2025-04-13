Shanks Scores Four as Rush Trample Mammoth

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Austin Shanks of the Saskatchewan Rush

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush rolled into Ball Arena, leaving with an 11-6 win over the Colorado Mammoth on Sunday, April 13th.

Jake Boudreau and Ryan Keenan responded to Colorado's goals in the opening frame, leaving the game tied at 2-2 after 15 minutes of play.

Austin Shanks scored twice in the second quarter and Levi Anderson added another as Saskatchewan led 5-2 at the break.

Shanks kept the hot stick rolling with a pair of goals in the third, plus Robert Church, Zach Manns and Keenan added singles in the quarter.

Boudreau scored his second of the game in the fourth quarter and the Rush held off a late comeback, picking up the 11-6 win on enemy territory.

Frank Scigliano made 38 saves in the win, moving into 9th all-time in NLL wins. Jake Naso won 16 of 21 faceoffs.

The Saskatchewan Rush (12-5) are back on Co-op Field in a week when Jeff Teat and the Ottawa Black Bears come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, April 19th.

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2025

