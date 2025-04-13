Player Transactions

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dan Taylor on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.