Player Transactions
April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dan Taylor on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
