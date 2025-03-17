San Diego Gulls Reassign Jeremie Biakabutuka to Tulsa

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  -  The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club  has  reassigned  defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.  

Biakabutuka, 23 (3/5/02), skated in 11 games for San Diego this season. He recorded his first AHL point and assist Feb. 27 vs. Coachella Valley. He has scored 5-10=15 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with Tulsa since being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the St. Louis Blues Dec. 14, 2024. He has recorded a total of 6-13=19 points with 12 PIM in 34 ECHL games this season between the Oilers and the Florida Everblades. He also made one AHL appearance this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 6-4, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 16 career AHL games with San Diego, Springfield and Grand Rapids in addition to earning 10-27=37 points and 43 PIM in 97 career ECHL contests with Tulsa, Florida and Orlando. He was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by St. Louis July 19, 2023.

The Longueuil, Quebec native spent five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2018-23 with Charlottetown, Rimouski and Val-d'Or, earning 40-78=118 points with a +35 rating and 199 PIM. His uncle, Tim Biakabutuka, was the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 National Football League Draft. He spent six seasons with Carolina in the NFL from 1996-01.

