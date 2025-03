Belleville's Jenik Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League announced today that Belleville Senators forward Jan Jeník has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 16, 2025.

Jeník posted eight points and a plus-6 rating in two games last week, leading the Senators to a pair of much-needed victories in their pursuit of a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With Belleville hosting Bridgeport for a weekend series at CAA Arena, Jeník matched a franchise record by recording five assists in a 6-1 win on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, he scored the game-winning goal, dished out two more assists and registered a game-high five shots on goal in another 6-1 Senators victory as Belleville improved to 8-0-1-0 in its last nine home contests.

A fifth-year pro, Jeník has totalled nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 38 games for Belleville this season and has also appeared in two games with the parent Ottawa Senators. The 24-year-old native of Nymburk, Czechia, was a third-round selection by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by Ottawa in a trade with Utah on July 3, 2024.

In 203 career AHL games with Belleville and Tucson, Jeník has recorded 55 goals and 88 assists for 143 points. He scored a goal in each of his first two career NHL games with the Coyotes in 2021 and has compiled four goals and two assists in 24 career NHL outings with Arizona and Ottawa.

Jenik becomes the sixth Belleville Sens player to win the AHL's Player of the Week honours and the first since the 2019-20 season, joining Ben Sexton (Dec.29/18), Drake Batherson (Nov.11/18, Feb.10/19), Nick Paul (Feb.24/19), and Vitaly Abramov (Dec.29/19).

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.