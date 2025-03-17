Syracuse Crunch to Hold Retro Game Night March 22

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Retro Game Night as part of the Crunch-Con Series on Saturday, March 22 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans.

Press play and level up your weekend with Retro Game Night. From video games to board games and trading cards, Retro Game Night sheds a new light on classic games. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite retro video game characters and join in celebrating the classics that defined gaming history. The concourse will have vendor tables, while the Slap Shot Tailgate Zone will have board games available for play during pregame. It's the final boss battle of the Crunch-Con series... game on!

The Crunch will sell Retro Game Night mystery pucks on the concourse and through the GiveSmart Platform for $15 with the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Central New York. Fans can text "CRUNCH" to 76278 to purchase mystery pucks online during the game.

Tickets for Retro Game Night at the Crunch are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/retrogame. Fans that purchase tickets will be entered into a drawing for a SNES Classic Edition preloaded with 21 games. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services, cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Retro Game Night tickets will also benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Make-A-Wish Central New York is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for critically ill children throughout the central portion of New York State. Founded in 1985, the Central New York chapter is part of a global wish-granting organization focused on creating hope and strength for critically ill children and their families.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

