Poturalski Sets Goal Record in Shootout Loss

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (29-21-4-4) held a two-goal lead in the third period on Sunday at the Tucson Arena, but failed to close out the Tucson Roadrunners (29-25-3-2), eventually falling 6-5 in a shootout. In the loss, Andrew Poturalski scored twice, setting a new single-season franchise record for goals at 27. He also matched the single-season franchise record for power-play goals in a year at 11. The Barracuda wrapped up the game going four-for-seven on the advantage.

After failing to score on a pair of early power plays, the Roadrunners broke the ice at 7:28 during full strength when Hunter Drew (13) banked a shot off Aaron Dell and in from below the goal line. Tucson would then take a pair of minors, and on a five-on-three, Danil Gushchin (21) ripped in the equalizer from atop the left circle at 9:34. Still with power play time remaining, Lucas Carlsson (10) made it 2-1 when Colin White found him drifting down from the right point at 10:27. After Ben McCartney (12) tied it at 13:38, the Barracuda would go three-for-three on the power play in the first when Poturalski (26) tipped in a Luca Cagnoni point shot.

In the second, Poturalski (27) made it 4-2 as he worked around Roadrunner goaltender Matt Villalta at 4:38 and fired in his second of the game from just outside the crease. A minute and 12 seconds later, the Roadrunners would inch back within one when Curtis Douglas (8) tipped in a point shot, extending his goals streak to four.

Up 4-3, the Barracuda would begin the third on a five-on-three power play, and just 56 seconds into the frame, Pavol Regenda (9) jammed in a back-post feed to make 5-3. Despite having two more power play chances in the third, the Barracuda could not extend their lead and at the 14-minute mark, Douglas (9) wired in his second of the game to get the Roadrunners back within one. With under four minutes to go, San Jose was called for a pair of minors and the Roadrunners would tie the score at 18:10 on a Sammy Walker (7) tip.

In overtime, the Barracuda were called for their seventh minor of the game, but managed to kill it off, so the contest would head to a shootout. In the shootout, Tucson got goals from Walker and Max Szuber and Villata made a pair of saves to complete the 6-5 comeback win.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) to host the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info, go to SJBarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.