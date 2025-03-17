Wranglers Pick up Point in Double Header

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In a thrilling back-and-forth affair in Abbotsford, the Wranglers fought hard but fell to the Canucks 5-4 in a shootout.

Sam Morton, Rory Kerins, Clark Bishop, and Tyson Barrie all scopred for Calgary.

The Wranglers' offence was sparked by Morton, who opened the scoring with a shot from the left circle, assisted by Ilya Solovyov.

The Canucks responded quickly, with Arshdeep Bains tying it up.

They then took the lead when Aatu Raty beat Wranglers netminder Devin Cooley, but Calgary wasn't to be outdone.

Kerins found the equalizer, finishing Morton's pass from the slot to make it 2-2.

Bishop gave the Wranglers a 3-2 lead by banging home a feed from Kyler Kupka at the right circle to close out a wild opening period.

The second period was a defensive battle, with both teams keeping the puck out of the net and heading into the third period with Calgary still up 3-2.

In the final frame, Raty struck again, bringing the Canucks level at 3-3, before Linus Karlsson put them ahead 4-3.

Just when it looked like Calgary would be leaving tonight empty-handed, Barrie stepped up in dramatic fashion, scoring with just six seconds left to force overtime.

The extra frame saw no resolution, and it was the shootout that ultimately decided the game, with Abbotsford prevailing for the 5-4 win.

March 16

The Wranglers fell 1-0 to the Canucks in a tightly contested battle.

The lone goal of the game came in the second period from Linus Karlsson, who found the back of the net to give the Canucks a lead they would not relinquish.

Despite a relentless effort from the Wranglers, including some strong chances and solid puck movement, the team couldn't break through Abbotsford's defence or solve their goaltender.

