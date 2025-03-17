Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 17th, 2025

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack made a rare trip to the Midwest last week, playing three games against Central Division opponents.

The Wolf Pack went 1-2-0-0 on the trip but ended it on a positive note with a victory over the top team in the Central Division, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Friday, March 14 th, 2025, at Rockford IceHogs (0-4 L): Kevin Korchinski struck 4:01 into the game, potting his third goal of the season from the bottom of the left-wing circle to give the IceHogs a lead they never lost. The IceHogs outshot the Wolf Pack 17-2 in the first period, controlling the pace of play.

The Wolf Pack responded by holding an edge of 16-9 in shots in the second period but could not solve goaltender Drew Commesso.

In the third period, the IceHogs pulled away with three goals. Joey Anderson struck on the power play at 8:23, making it 2-0. Andreas Athanasiou then scored at 15:49 and 19:39, extending the lead to 4-0. Athanasiou's second goal, scored into an empty net, was his tenth in the AHL this season.

Commesso made 26 saves to collect the shutout. It marked the seventh time this season that the Wolf Pack were shutout.

Saturday, March 15 th, 2025, at Milwaukee Admirals (4-2 W): Jesse Ylonen scored 19:03 into the first period, beating Dylan Garand by the glove to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Dylan Roobroeck needed just 17 seconds of action in the second period to tie the game, however, as he jammed a loose puck through the five-hole of Magnus Chrona to tie the game 1-1. Roobroeck then gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good at 12:55, tipping home a Connor Mackey point shot on the power play.

Mackey potted the eventual game-winning goal at 17:00, taking a pass from Brendan Brisson, working into the slot, and snapping his sixth goal of the season by Chrona.

Lucas Edmonds made it 4-1 at 10:28 of the third period, deflecting his fifth goal of the season by Chrona.

Kyle Marino struck six-on-five at 17:36, but that was as close as the Admirals were able to draw it.

The win marked Hartford's first regulation victory in Milwaukee in franchise history.

Quick Hits:

Thanks to his 25 saves on Saturday night, Dylan Garand picked up his 17 th victory of the season. That marks a new career-high for the All-Star netminder.

Roobroeck's power play goal on Saturday night was the first of his professional career.

Roobroeck also recorded his first multi-goal outing as a pro on Saturday night. He now has 13 tallies on the season.

Mackey's game-winning goal on Saturday night was his second of the season and the third of his AHL career.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Mar. 21, 2025, Vs. Hershey Bears (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025, Vs. Milwaukee Admirals (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.