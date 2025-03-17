Mackay Insurance Road to the AHL Night Returns Celebrating Belleville Sens' Path to Pro Hockey

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Mackay Insurance are once again excited to shine a spotlight on the journey to pro hockey's highest levels as the annual Road to the AHL Night returns on Friday, March 21, 2025, when the Senators host the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) at CAA Arena.

This is the fourth year that Mackay Insurance has backed the Senators for Road to the AHL Night, where fans will get an in-depth look at the life and career stories of some of their favourite Belleville Sens players through a series of video features and take home this year's set of Mackay Insurance Road to the AHL Trading Cards! The 2024-25 set features - Donovan Sebrango, Hayden Hodgson, Jamieson Rees, Jeremy Davies, Leevi Merilainen, Malcolm Subban, Philippe Daoust, Stephen Halliday, Wyatt Bongiovanni, and Jan Jenik. While 10 players are featured this season, cards will come in packs of four, allowing you to trade and swap with fellow Belleville Sens fans to complete your collection!

"Mackay Insurance is happy to support professional hockey in the Quinte Region and to learn more about Belleville Sens' players' trips to the American Hockey League and, one day, the National Hockey League," said Mackay Insurance Owner and longtime Belleville Sens supporter Bruce Mackay.

Tickets for Road to the AHL Night presented by Mackay Insurance on Friday, March 21, 2025, against the Toronto Marlies, and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

