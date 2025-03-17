Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for 9th Island Knight
March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for 9th Island Knight, which will take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. PT when the Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls. The first 1,500 fans will receive a game day poster, and a Silver Knights branded Hawaiian shirt. Shirt sizes range from small - XXL on a first come, first serve basis.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard starting at 11 a.m. PT. Activations include performances from Lôkahi Polynesian Dance Group, interactive inflatables and games, and a free 360 photo booth. Specialty food trucks on site will include The PuPu Stand, Bowls Fu You, Superchill, and Maui Wowie.
On the concourse specialty concessions items will be available for purchase, including poke nachos, teriyaki bowls, themed cocktails, and more.
Limited tickets are still available for 9th Island Knight.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for 9th Island Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Jeremie Biakabutuka to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Fourth Annual Bills Day Returns Sunday against Utica - Rochester Americans
- Mackay Insurance Road to the AHL Night Returns Celebrating Belleville Sens' Path to Pro Hockey - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day in Partnership with Gigi's Playhouse Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 17th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Retro Game Night March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville's Jenik Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Report: Battling Through the North - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville's Jan Jeník Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Belleville Sens Handle Their Business at Home against Bridgeport - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Pick up Point in Double Header - Calgary Wranglers
- Poturalski Sets Goal Record in Shootout Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Laczynski, Bowman, Schmid Earn Silver Knights a Point in Shootout Loss to Reign - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Defeat Barracuda 6-5 in Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for 9th Island Knight
- Laczynski, Bowman, Schmid Earn Silver Knights a Point in Shootout Loss to Reign
- Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds for Fourth Time this Season
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-1, to Eagles
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory