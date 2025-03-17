Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for 9th Island Knight

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for 9th Island Knight, which will take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. PT when the Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls. The first 1,500 fans will receive a game day poster, and a Silver Knights branded Hawaiian shirt. Shirt sizes range from small - XXL on a first come, first serve basis.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard starting at 11 a.m. PT. Activations include performances from Lôkahi Polynesian Dance Group, interactive inflatables and games, and a free 360 photo booth. Specialty food trucks on site will include The PuPu Stand, Bowls Fu You, Superchill, and Maui Wowie.

On the concourse specialty concessions items will be available for purchase, including poke nachos, teriyaki bowls, themed cocktails, and more.

Limited tickets are still available for 9th Island Knight.

