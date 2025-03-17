Belleville Sens Handle Their Business at Home against Bridgeport

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators react after a goal

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators react after a goal(Belleville Senators)

After a grueling stretch of road games, the Belleville Senators returned to home ice and took care of business last week, outscoring the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) 12-2 over a two-game set at CAA Arena.

The pair of victories helped Belleville to sweep the four-game season series with Bridgeport and keep pace in the North Division playoff race, but wasn't enough to move them back into a Calder Cup Playoff spot just yet.

Here's a recap of last week's emphatic victories, with a three-in-three stretch on the way this coming weekend.

Friday, March 14, 2025: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Bridgeport Islanders - 1

On Friday night, the Belleville Senators triumphantly returned home, routing the Bridgeport Islanders (the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) 6-1 in their first game at CAA Arena since February 28. Forward Jan Jenik tied a franchise record with five assists while six different Senators scored, and Leevi Merilainen earned his 13th win of the campaign.

Saturday, March 15, 2025: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Bridgeport Islanders - 1

The Belleville Senators went back-to-back against Bridgeport, repeating their Friday night performance with another 6-1 win over the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) on Saturday at CAA Arena. Jeremy Davies, Angus Crookshank, Xavier Bourgault, and Max Guenette all scored on back-to-back nights, with Jan Jenik chipping in a goal and another couple of assists. Wyatte Wylie also popped in a goal, plus two assists and Malcolm Subban earned the win in goal.

Highlight of the Week:

Jan Jenik was the star of the weekend, tying a franchise record with five assists on Friday night before adding a goal and two more helpers on Saturday. That tally, assisted by Jeremy Davies and Wyatte Wylie, is our Highlight of the Week.

Transactions:

Mar.12/25: #31 Michael Simpson (G) - ADD - Recalled from loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Mar.12/25: #31 Leevi Merilainen (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Mar.15/24: #39 Zachary Missicotte (D) - ADD - Signed PTO from Maine (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 42 (15 G + 27 A)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Goals: 21

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Assists: 39

#4 Jeremy Davies (D)

Power Play Goals: 11

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Plus/Minus: +17

#21 Maxence Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 115

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.32

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .912

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 13

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 3

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Playoff Picture:

The Senators remain in sixth place in the North Division and are two points back of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) for the final two playoff spots.

With 15 games to play, Belleville holds a game in hand on both the Crunch and Monsters and still has one game left against Syracuse at CAA Arena this season, with the Monsters visiting for two games beginning this Sunday.

The Senators are also only seven points back of the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for third place, and with three games still to play against them this season, they could catch the Marlies as well if they continue their steady run of performances.

Fans can find in-depth information on the playoff qualification races across the league by checking out the AHL's Calder Cup Playoff Primer, which is updated daily.

This Week:

Belleville returns to divisional play this week with home games against Toronto on Friday and Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, sandwiched around a visit to the Marlies on Saturday afternoon.

Friday, March 21, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Saturday, March 22, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Toronto Marlies - 4:00 p.m. (Coca-Cola Coliseum)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Cleveland Monsters - 3:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Next Gen Game)

All games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

