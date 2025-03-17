Amerks Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day in Partnership with Gigi's Playhouse Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day in partnership with GiGi's Playhouse Rochester and presented by UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute on Friday, March 21 when they host the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive pom poms courtesy of UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Recognized globally each year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day has been officially observed since 2012 with an emphasis on raising awareness for the Down syndrome community and fostering a better understanding for those living with it. The date being the 21st day of the third month was chosen to represent the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Since 2017, GiGi's Playhouse Rochester has been offering free, direct educational, therapeutic and career-building programs to individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. The positive and uplifting environment of GiGi's Playhouse Rochester will empower those individuals with Down syndrome and their families to reach their highest potential.

"We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Amerks for World Down Syndrome Day, presented by UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute, to celebrate inclusion, kindness, and the limitless potential of individuals with Down syndrome," said Kristin Housel, Director of Playhouse Operations and Speech-Language Development at GiGi's Playhouse Rochester. "We're excited to welcome Amerks players and their families to the Playhouse in the days leading up to the game and proud to work together to raise awareness and build a more accepting community for all."

Both organizations will participate in a series of events in the days leading up to the game, beginning on Tuesday, March 18 as Amerks players and their significant others prepare dinner at GiGi's Playhouse (372 N. Goodman St. in downtown Rochester). The following night, another group of Amerks players will challenge kids and their families in a spirited game of broom ball and share a skate at Tim Hortons Ice Plex (2700 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road). Both events begin at 4 p.m. at their respective locations.

Tickets for the World Down Syndrome Day game are available for just $17 and can be purchased at www.amerks.com/gigisplayhouse. A portion of each ticket purchased through the online offer will be donated back to Gigi's Playhouse of Rochester.

