Laczynski, Bowman, Schmid Earn Silver Knights a Point in Shootout Loss to Reign

March 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign in the shootout, 3-2, at Toyota Arena on Sunday afternoon. Forward Tanner Laczynski tied the game with 31 seconds left in regulation. Goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 30 of 32 shots on goal.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Studnicka gave the Reign an early lead with a power-play goal at 14:02 in the first period. It marked the ninth straight game where Henderson's opponent opened the scoring.

Chromiak made it a 2-0 game for Ontario midway through the second.

Braeden Bowman cut the deficit to one early in the third. Robert Hägg fired in a shot from the blue line and Bowman tipped it in for his 13th goal of the season.

Schmid stopped all 10 shots on goal he faced in the third period to keep it a 2-1 game.

Laczynski, assisted by Lukas Cormier and Gage Quinney, netted the Silver Knights' first shorthanded goal of the season to send the game to overtime.

Copley saved all four of Henderson's shots on goal to force a shootout. Copley stopped both of Henderson's shootout attempts. Ontario scored on both of theirs to secure a 3-2 victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Friday, Mar 21 | 6:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 22 | 1:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Wednesday, March 19, where they'll take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

