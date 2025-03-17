Fourth Annual Bills Day Returns Sunday against Utica

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, with an intrastate showdown against the Utica Comets in the weekend finale on Sunday, March 23 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Select fans will have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise, including a Keon Coleman jersey and a Dion Dawkins helmet, and other team apparel throughout the game.

The hockey rink meets the gridiron for the fourth straight year, with the Amerks players sporting new specialty Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. Additionally, Amerks players will arrive for the game that day wearing custom Golisano Children's Hospital-inspired t-shirts in support of their pediatric oncology team.

New for this season, the auction will also include various mini sticks designed by grateful patients and siblings of Golisano Children's Hospital.

To access both auctions, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auctions are currently open for bidding and close at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. Winners will be contacted directly.

The Amerks will again incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn.

The day's festivities begin with a 4-3-2 Weekend special, where draft beers, hot dogs and popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $4, $3 and $2, respectively.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

