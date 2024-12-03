San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time

December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC has officially launched Supporter Season Tickets, offering fans an exclusive chance to secure tickets at just $18 per match during a limited 18-day window from Dec. 3-20. Starting Dec. 21, the price per match will increase to $25 per match.

To purchase Supporter Season Tickets, fans must first join the San Diego Independent Supporters Union (SDISU) by visiting  www.sdisu.org  and agreeing to the fan code of conduct. Once enrolled, members will receive an email from SDFC within a few days with instructions on how to complete their ticket purchase.

The supporters' section, located in the north end of Snapdragon Stadium, is designed to deliver an electric matchday experience. This standing-room-only area will come alive with nonstop chanting, drumming, and colorful displays of flags, scarves, and banners, all driven by the passion of SDFC's supporters.

Becoming a Season Ticket Member will be the best way to experience SDFC. Supporter Season Ticket Members will be the heart and soul of the Club, bringing passion to each match at Snapdragon Stadium. Some of the benefits of becoming a Supporter include invitations to exclusive events, merchandise and ticket discounts, interest-free payment plans, access to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, and an exclusive member gift. 

Fans interested in General Season Ticket Memberships in the seating bowl which include many additional benefits such as the same seat for all 21 home matches and parking discounts, can email  Interest@SanDiegoFC.com  or call  619-363-7332. Premium Memberships  are also currently on sale with limited availability remaining. For any questions about Premium Season Memberships, please email  Premium@sandiegofc.com  or call  619-363-7332.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.