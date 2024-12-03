San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time
December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC has officially launched Supporter Season Tickets, offering fans an exclusive chance to secure tickets at just $18 per match during a limited 18-day window from Dec. 3-20. Starting Dec. 21, the price per match will increase to $25 per match.
To purchase Supporter Season Tickets, fans must first join the San Diego Independent Supporters Union (SDISU) by visiting www.sdisu.org and agreeing to the fan code of conduct. Once enrolled, members will receive an email from SDFC within a few days with instructions on how to complete their ticket purchase.
The supporters' section, located in the north end of Snapdragon Stadium, is designed to deliver an electric matchday experience. This standing-room-only area will come alive with nonstop chanting, drumming, and colorful displays of flags, scarves, and banners, all driven by the passion of SDFC's supporters.
Becoming a Season Ticket Member will be the best way to experience SDFC. Supporter Season Ticket Members will be the heart and soul of the Club, bringing passion to each match at Snapdragon Stadium. Some of the benefits of becoming a Supporter include invitations to exclusive events, merchandise and ticket discounts, interest-free payment plans, access to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, and an exclusive member gift.
Fans interested in General Season Ticket Memberships in the seating bowl which include many additional benefits such as the same seat for all 21 home matches and parking discounts, can email Interest@SanDiegoFC.com or call 619-363-7332. Premium Memberships are also currently on sale with limited availability remaining. For any questions about Premium Season Memberships, please email Premium@sandiegofc.com or call 619-363-7332.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2024
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces the Five Members of Its 2025 Class - FC Dallas
- Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time - San Diego FC
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Kristi Coleman as CEO - Charlotte FC
- Chris Armas Named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Justin Hoyte Joins FC Cincinnati Academy Staff in Assistant Coaching Role - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando to be Inducted as Part of 2025 Class for National Soccer Hall of Fame - Real Salt Lake
- Messi, Alba Named on 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire D Mamadou Fofana from Amiens SC - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - Charlotte FC
- Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Selected to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Los Angeles FC
- CITYPARK Wins the 2024 Prix Versailles World Title - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández and Steven Moreira Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - Seattle Sounders FC
- Evander Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Forward Christian Benteke Selected to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - LA Galaxy
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time
- Marcus Ingvartsen Plays Final Match for FC Nordsjælland
- Spanish International Football Legend Juan Mata Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner
- San Diego FC Partners with Dios Azul Tequila
- San Diego FC Announces Enhancements to Transportation and Parking at Snapdragon Stadium