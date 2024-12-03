Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. - In celebration of the club's 50th anniversary, the Portland Timbers today announced that they once again will be offering fans the opportunity to participate in the popular axe portrait photo shoot ahead of the 2025 season.

Originally introduced in 2011 for the team's inaugural MLS season and repeated every five years, this marks the fourth installment of the tradition (2011, 2015, 2020, 2025). Images will be selected from this year's event and displayed on billboards around the city and on the arches outside of Providence Park.

The Timbers will conduct two, free fan photo shoots over two separate weekends at Providence Park. The first photo shoot will take place from January 4-5 exclusively for Annual Members with reserved time slots. The second shoot will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis January 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific). Fans attending the event should enter through Gate D located at the northeast corner of the stadium on 18th Ave. For information on how to get to and navigate the stadium, visit www.PTFCmap.com.

Props will be provided at the photo shoots, but additional items are welcome as long as they are appropriate and adhere to stadium policies. Fans will be able to access and download their photo shortly after it's taken.

In addition to the photo shoots, the PTFC Authentics team store, select concession stands and the pitch will all be open for those in attendance. For more information and a full FAQ on the fan photoshoots and portraits, visit www.timbers.com/axeportraitFAQ.

