Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park
December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - In celebration of the club's 50th anniversary, the Portland Timbers today announced that they once again will be offering fans the opportunity to participate in the popular axe portrait photo shoot ahead of the 2025 season.
Originally introduced in 2011 for the team's inaugural MLS season and repeated every five years, this marks the fourth installment of the tradition (2011, 2015, 2020, 2025). Images will be selected from this year's event and displayed on billboards around the city and on the arches outside of Providence Park.
The Timbers will conduct two, free fan photo shoots over two separate weekends at Providence Park. The first photo shoot will take place from January 4-5 exclusively for Annual Members with reserved time slots. The second shoot will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis January 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific). Fans attending the event should enter through Gate D located at the northeast corner of the stadium on 18th Ave. For information on how to get to and navigate the stadium, visit www.PTFCmap.com.
Props will be provided at the photo shoots, but additional items are welcome as long as they are appropriate and adhere to stadium policies. Fans will be able to access and download their photo shortly after it's taken.
In addition to the photo shoots, the PTFC Authentics team store, select concession stands and the pitch will all be open for those in attendance. For more information and a full FAQ on the fan photoshoots and portraits, visit www.timbers.com/axeportraitFAQ.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2024
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces the Five Members of Its 2025 Class - FC Dallas
- Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time - San Diego FC
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Kristi Coleman as CEO - Charlotte FC
- Chris Armas Named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Justin Hoyte Joins FC Cincinnati Academy Staff in Assistant Coaching Role - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando to be Inducted as Part of 2025 Class for National Soccer Hall of Fame - Real Salt Lake
- Messi, Alba Named on 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire D Mamadou Fofana from Amiens SC - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - Charlotte FC
- Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Selected to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Los Angeles FC
- CITYPARK Wins the 2024 Prix Versailles World Title - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández and Steven Moreira Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade Named to 2024 MLS Best XI - Seattle Sounders FC
- Evander Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Forward Christian Benteke Selected to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire - LA Galaxy
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Host Free Axe Portrait Photo Shoot for Fans in Celebration of 50th Anniversary at Providence Park
- Evander Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire
- Post Malone Presents: The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Providence Park on June 28, 2025
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November World Cup Qualifiers