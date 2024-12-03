Minnesota United Signs Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Contract Extension

December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed Canadian international forward Tani Oluwaseyi to a contract extension through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

"I'm extremely excited and happy to continue to call Minnesota home," said forward Tani Oluwaseyi. "To the best fans in the world, thank you for the continued support; I'm looking forward to all the work and progress to come. To God be the glory, and the marathon continues."

"Tani has showed patience, a belief and desire to improve making himself an important part of Minnesota United and also for his country," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We are looking forward to continually following his progress as a player and to have that growth contribute to the future success of this team in the coming seasons."

Oluwaseyi joined Minnesota United as the Loons' 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection. Since then, he has made 33 game appearances, 11 starts, across all competitions (regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup), recording over 1,200 minutes played. During 2024, the Canadian saw his breakout season in MLS, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. Notably, his first MLS goal was scored during the Loons' 2024 home opener against Columbus Crew - a thrilling game-tying strike in the fifth minute of added second-half stoppage time.

The forward made his MLS debut appearance at FC Dallas on February 25, 2023 as a substitute. Later in April of 2023, he was loaned to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the year, where he scored a career-high 17 goals and provided seven assists.

Internationally, Oluwaseyi earned his first call-up for Canada and made his international debut as a substitute against France during a friendly on June 9, 2024. The forward, along with teammate Dayne St. Clair, represented Canada on their 2024 Copa América roster. During that tournament, he made his first start with Canada during the Third Place match versus Uruguay.

Off the field, Oluwaseyi has been an advocate for mental health awareness, particularly among men and professional athletes, notably selecting National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota as his Bell Bank Man of the Match beneficiary. This year in the mental health awareness space, the forward took part in important conversations with teammates and also engaged with NAMI Minnesota in mental-health focused events.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs forward Tani Oluwaseyi to a contract extension through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

VITALS

Tani Oluwaseyi

Position: Forward

Date of birth: 5/15/2000 (24 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 176

Birthplace: Abuja, Nigeria

Citizenship: Canada

