LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire

December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer today announced that LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig has been named to the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, which recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by members of the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs.

Puig, 25, tallied 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 games played (28 starts) for the LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season and led the league in touches (2,847), passes attempted (2,847), passes completed (2,497), fouls suffered (83) and multi-assist performances (6). Puig, a two-time MLS All-Star (2023, 2024), becomes the Galaxy's league-leading 38th Best XI selection. Puig was one of four players in MLS this season with at least 13 goals scored and 15 assists (Lionel Messi, Evander, Luciano Acosta) in league play.

In four matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Puig notched four goals and three assists, including recording the game-winning assist in LA's 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference on Nov. 30 to propel the Galaxy to their league record 10th MLS Cup appearance. Puig totaled 36 goal contributions (17 goals, 19 assists) in 36 matches played across all competitions for the Galaxy during the 2024 campaign. In 82 career matches played (79 starts) across all competitions in three seasons with the Galaxy (2022 - Present), Puig has registered 61 goal contributions (29 goals, 32 assists).

The Matadepera, Spain, native was one of four LA Galaxy players during the 2024 MLS Regular Season to record at least 10 goals, which is the first time in MLS history that a team had four players achieve that feat in a single season. Puig tallied a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive games played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park as the home team dating back to March 30, 2024, totaling 23 goal contributions (10 goals, 13 assists) during that span.

