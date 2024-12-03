Tepper Sports & Entertainment Announces Kristi Coleman as CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC - Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced Kristi Coleman as its new Chief Executive Officer. In her role, she will oversee all TSE business operations. In addition, she will continue to serve as President of the Carolina Panthers. Coleman will report directly to David Tepper, Owner and Executive Chairman.

This leadership transition is part of a broader strategic initiative to enhance organizational effectiveness and collaboration by streamlining operations.

"Drawing on more than a decade of experience at this organization, Kristi is a proven leader with the insight and expertise to guide us through this pivotal moment in our evolution," said David Tepper, Owner and Executive Chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Nicole and I are happy to have her in this expanded role."

This organizational design positions TSE for sustained growth in a competitive sports and entertainment marketplace.

"Our strategy is to bring our people together, embrace modern solutions, and drive innovation at every level of the organization," said Kristi Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and President of the Carolina Panthers. "By streamlining how we operate, we are not only meeting the demands of today but also setting the stage for future growth and success as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our staff, fans and partners."

In addition, TSE is announcing several organizational restructurings.

The organization will align all revenue-producing departments under the newly established role of Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. Coleman is currently leading the search for this new position, which is expected to be announced in the near future.

The organization will also establish a newly created Chief Business Officer role for Charlotte FC to lead all soccer business operations, replacing the club president title. Joe LaBue will transition into a consultant role and the CBO will report directly to Coleman. Natalee Jarrett, current Vice President of Business Operations at Charlotte FC, will act as interim business lead for the Club during the CBO search.

David Nelson is being promoted into a new role of Vice President, Premium Sales & Services. Nelson will lead the strategy and development related to premium hospitality and business solutions across the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and Bank of America Stadium. He and his team will be responsible for delivering high-end experiences to customers for events at Bank of America Stadium. Nelson will report to the Chief Revenue Officer once that role is announced.

Bonnie Almond is being elevated to Vice President of Venue Operations, reporting to Chief Venues Officer Caroline Wright. Almond brings over a decade of experience with the organization. In her role, Almond will oversee events and operations across TSE venues, as well as safety and security related to venues and events.

The restructuring is effective immediately.

