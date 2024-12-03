Chris Armas Named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2025

December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The National Soccer Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today that Colorado Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas was named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

"We're thrilled to see Chris' incredible contributions to our sport recognized with his induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Chris was an outstanding player and has proven to be an equally exceptional coach. Being enshrined in the Hall of Fame is a testament to being among the very best to have ever played the game in this country. Chris' legacy and leadership embody the highest standards of excellence in American soccer, and this honor is truly well deserved."

Armas, a celebrated figure in American soccer, brings over two decades of experience as a player and coach in Major League Soccer (MLS). Appointed as the 10th permanent head coach in Rapids history on Nov. 16, 2023, Armas has quickly become a pivotal figure for the club, leading with a commitment to excellence and building a positive culture within the team.

As a defensive midfielder with the LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire FC, Armas' 12-year playing career saw him win an MLS Cup (1998), a Supporters' Shield (2003), and four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2006). A six-time MLS All-Star (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004), he is one of only five players in league history to be named to the MLS Best XI five times (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003). His resilience shone through after an ACL injury in 2002, earning him the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award in 2003 along with Chicago Fire FC's MVP honor during their Supporters' Shield winning season.

The Bronx, New York, native also distinguished himself internationally, earning 66 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, securing two Concacaf Gold Cups (2002, 2005), and being named U.S. Soccer's Male Athlete of the Year in 2000.

Following his playing career, Armas transitioned seamlessly to coaching, beginning as an assistant at Chicago Fire FC in 2008, and later leading Adelphi University's women's soccer team. His MLS coaching tenure continued with the New York Red Bulls, where he led the team to a Supporters' Shield and an Eastern Conference Final in 2018. He also broadened his expertise with assistant coaching roles in the English Premier League at Manchester United (2021-22) and Leeds United (2023).

In his debut season with the Rapids in 2024, Armas set a new club record with 50 points and 15 wins-tied for the most by a first-year Rapids head coach. Under Armas' leadership, the Rapids qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating four-consecutive LigaMX teams during this year's edition of the Leagues Cup, secured a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, and reclaimed the Rocky Mountain Cup. In addition to those achievements, Armas managed his 100th game as an MLS head coach.

