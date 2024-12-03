Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando to be Inducted as Part of 2025 Class for National Soccer Hall of Fame

SANDY, Utah / FRISCO, Tex. - Real Salt Lake legend and long-time Major League Soccer / U.S. Men's National Team veteran goalkeeper Nick Rimando was notified today of his inclusion in the 2025 class for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, one of a handful of inductees to be enshrined on May 3, 2025, in the North Texas-based facility. Rimando was elected in the Player category. The entire class will be announced by the Hall of Fame later today.

Originally joining RSL in 2007 via trade, the Southern California-born Rimando immediately established himself as a staple for the Club and the community, playing an integral role in bringing Utah its first - and to date, only - major sports championship, captured when RSL claimed the MLS Cup title in 2009 with a shootout victory over the star-studded LA Galaxy.

Retiring following the 2019 season after 13 seasons with RSL, Rimando stepped off the field as Major League Soccer's all-time leader in games played (514), games started (514), minutes played (46,336), saves (1,705), goalkeeping wins (223), and shutouts (154), all marks that remain intact today.

During his illustrious 20-year career in Major League Soccer - one which started as a "Project 40" signing following three years starring at UCLA - Rimando featured alongside former club captain Kyle Beckerman in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, both representing the United States.

Recently completing his fourth season as a coach for the RSL Academy / Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), Rimando won his first MLS Cup title in 2004 with D.C. United. Following the MLS Cup 2009 title with RSL, Rimando and the Claret-and-Cobalt also finished runners-up in three other finals - CONCACAF Champions League (2011, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2013) and MLS Cup 2013 as well.

Rimando will be well-known to fans of the world's game in Utah, having served as the last line of Real Salt Lake's defense for 13 years. Although he was a familiar face in America First Field for more than a decade, his time with the Claret-and-Cobalt is undoubtedly highlighted by a heroic 2009 MLS Cup Championship performance that saw RSL victorious on penalty kicks over LA Galaxy, Rimando making three saves en route to becoming only the second goalkeeper to win MLS Cup Most Valuable Player. Rimando made 514 total starts between the posts for three American clubs, 369 of which for RSL, en route to a Hall of Fame-worthy career that saw him hang up his boots as the Major League Soccer record-holder for career wins, clean sheets, saves and total appearances.

