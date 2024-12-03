Evander Named to 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire
December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, the league announced today.
Evander finished the 2024 season with 15 goals and a league-leading 19 assists, producing the second-most goal contributions of all MLS players (34). Notably, his 19 assists and 34 goal contributions set new single-season club records for the Timbers.
In his breakout 2024 campaign, Evander was named an MVP finalist, an MLS All-Star, and MLS Player of the Month for August/September. The Brazilian midfielder was also named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 33 in addition to his 12 MLS Team of the Matchday honors in 2024.
Evander is the third Portland Timbers player to earn the honor alongside Diego Valeri (2013, 2014, 2017) and Diego Chara (2020), becoming just the third Brazilian to be named to the Best XI in league history.
2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire
GOALKEEPER: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
DEFENDERS (3): Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew SC)
MIDFIELDERS (3): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
FORWARDS (4): Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
