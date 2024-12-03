Messi, Alba Named on 2024 MLS Best XI Presented by Continental Tire

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that captain Lionel Messi and left back Jordi Alba have been named in the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, which recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by members of the media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs. Additionally, Messi has been named the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, while Alba earns honors as the Club's Defensive Player of the Year.

2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire

The 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire features eight first-time honorees and includes players from eight different countries and nine different MLS clubs, with Inter Miami and Columbus Crew leading the pack with two representatives each.

Goalkeeper: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders: Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Eight different countries are represented by this year's selections, with Argentina, Colombia, and Spain having two representatives each and Cape Verde being represented for the first time by Moreira. Argentina's 21 honorees are the second-most all-time for this award behind the United States (149), followed by Colombia (18), Canada (10), and Bolivia and Spain (both nine).

Inter Miami CF 2024 MVP

Messi reclaims honors as the Club's Most Valuable Player this season after being the recipient of the award in 2023. The Argentine maestro once again was sublime on the pitch throughout the season to finish as the team's player with most goal contributions in 2024 and help Inter Miami achieve its most successful season yet. Messi's exploits saw him place amongst the best in MLS in terms of goals and assists, totalling 38 goal contributions (21 goals and 17 assists) in 22 appearances taking into account both regular season and Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. He also became the Club's all-time leading goalscorer with a hat-trick against the New England Revolution on MLS Decision Day on the final matchday of the regular season to reach 33 goals for Inter Miami, surpassing the 32 goal-mark set by fellow attacker and teammate Leonardo Campana earlier in the season.

In all, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner registered 23 goals and 19 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this year.

Inter Miami CF 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

Spanish legend Alba earns Defensive Player of the Year honors after what was a stellar second season for the Club. The speedy left back starred throughout the MLS campaign being a presence both at the back and in the final third. Alba pitched in with 20 goal contributions (5 goals and 15 assists) in 31 appearances taking into account both regular season and Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, while recording a total 21 assists in 38 matches across all competitions this year. Defensively, he helped the team record eight clean sheets.

Additionally, he was selected as one of the two Club representatives in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target due to his top performances throughout the campaign

