Justin Hoyte Joins FC Cincinnati Academy Staff in Assistant Coaching Role

December 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The FC Cincinnati Academy today announced the hiring of former FC Cincinnati defender Justin Hoyte as an assistant coach for the U13 and U14 teams. Hoyte rejoins the FC Cincinnati organization after playing for the Orange and Blue for three seasons.

Hoyte joined FC Cincinnati in 2017 for the club's second season in the USL Championship where he made 17 starts in 20 appearances. Hoyte was part of the 2018 Cincinnati team that won the Players' Shield and earned 77 points, tied for the second highest single season point total in league history.

Hoyte remained with FC Cincinnati in the club's first year in Major League Soccer in 2019, making 17 appearances and playing 1,477 minutes. In total, Hoyte made a combined 73 appearances for FC Cincinnati, scoring two goals and adding four assists in the USL Championship and Major League Soccer.

The England Youth International began his professional career with Arsenal of the English Premier League in 2002 after coming up through the club's academy system. Hoyte made 34 league appearances and eight UEFA Champions League appearances for Arsenal across five seasons in the Premier League from 2002-08.

Hoyte continued his professional career in England through loan spells with Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Millwall, and played one season with Dag & Red FC before making the move to Cincinnati. Hoyte would go on to make over 200 league appearances in the English Premier League and English Championship from 2002-2017.

On June 4, 2013, Hoyte made his international senior team debut for Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly against Romania. Hoyte would appear 18 times for Trinidad and Tobago across various international competitions, including the 2013 Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifiers.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.