San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri
January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed defender Franco Negri to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year. Negri, who holds a U.S. Green Card, was selected by SDFC in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft in December.
"Franco has proven he can be a key contributor at left back in his career and we're happy to add him to our current squad," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His composure on the ball and ability to impact both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build our pieces for 2025."
Negri joins SDFC after two successful seasons with Inter Miami FC, where he made 32 appearances (25 starts), contributing two goals and three assists across all competitions. His performances were pivotal in Miami's historic achievements, including winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and securing the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield in 2024.
Born in San Martín, Argentina, Negri began his career at Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro before being loaned to Quilmes AC in 2016, where he made his professional debut in a 1-0 win over Lanús. He made 13 appearances during the loan spell. The following year, he was loaned to Independiente Rivadavia, before completing a permanent transfer in 2018. Over three seasons, Negri made 57 appearances and scored five goals for the club.
In 2020, Negri had a brief stint with Club Atlético Belgrano before moving to Newell's Old Boys in 2021, where he made 28 appearances and registered two goals and two assists, including four appearances in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.
In 2022, Negri joined Godoy Cruz, making 32 appearances and adding two assists before joining Inter Miami in 2023.
Transaction: SDFC signed defender Franco Negri to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.
Name: Franco Negri
Position: Defender
Height: 5-9
Weight: 154 lbs
Born: Feb. 20, 1995
Age: 29
Birthplace: San Martín, Argentina
Previous Club: Inter Miami CF
Pronunciation: fran-co ne-gree
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Sam Bassett to Homegrown Contract - Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Trade Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Signs Bernard Kamungo to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- As Calendar Flips to 2025 Miles Robinson Gets Familiar Call to USMNT, But a Unique Opportunity May Await him this Time - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Chicago Fire FC
- New York Red Bulls Add Polish Striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Nashville SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri
- San Diego FC Acquires Winger Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution
- San Diego FC and Club América Announce 2025 Match as Part of a Multi-Year Partnership
- San Diego FC Acquires Homegrown Priority to Forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce 2025 Match Presented by Modelo on Tuesday September 16 at Snapdragon Stadium