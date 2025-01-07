San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed defender Franco Negri to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year. Negri, who holds a U.S. Green Card, was selected by SDFC in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft in December.

"Franco has proven he can be a key contributor at left back in his career and we're happy to add him to our current squad," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His composure on the ball and ability to impact both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build our pieces for 2025."

Negri joins SDFC after two successful seasons with Inter Miami FC, where he made 32 appearances (25 starts), contributing two goals and three assists across all competitions. His performances were pivotal in Miami's historic achievements, including winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and securing the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Born in San Martín, Argentina, Negri began his career at Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro before being loaned to Quilmes AC in 2016, where he made his professional debut in a 1-0 win over Lanús. He made 13 appearances during the loan spell. The following year, he was loaned to Independiente Rivadavia, before completing a permanent transfer in 2018. Over three seasons, Negri made 57 appearances and scored five goals for the club.

In 2020, Negri had a brief stint with Club Atlético Belgrano before moving to Newell's Old Boys in 2021, where he made 28 appearances and registered two goals and two assists, including four appearances in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.

In 2022, Negri joined Godoy Cruz, making 32 appearances and adding two assists before joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Transaction: SDFC signed defender Franco Negri to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

Name: Franco Negri

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 154 lbs

Born: Feb. 20, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: San Martín, Argentina

Previous Club: Inter Miami CF

Pronunciation: fran-co ne-gree

