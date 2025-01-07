New York Red Bulls Add Polish Striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have added Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced today. Bogacz signs a four-year MLS contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 and will be a U-22 Initiative player for the club, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC.

"We are very excited to have Wiktor [Bogacz] join our club," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He is a promising young striker with a lot of potential that has shown well with Miedz Legnica, and his qualities will help our club achieve our goals for the future."

Bogacz, 20, joins New York after spending the last two seasons with Miedz Legnica, which plays in Betclic 1 Liga, the second division in Poland. He has made 27 career appearances for Miedz Legnica, where he has scored eight goals and tallied two assists in 1,399 minutes played for the club. Bogacz scored his first career goal for the club on April 24 against Wisla Plock. He has made 11 appearances this season for the club and has scored three goals and tallied two assists.

"Wiktor possesses great qualities that we look for in our strikers," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "We cannot wait to have him on the pitch with us and to work with him to keep helping him reach his full potential."

Before signing with their first team, Bogacz played for Miedz Legnica II, where he made 13 appearances and recorded two goals and two assists. The Starachowice, Poland native won the Polish Cup with Miedz Legnica II in 2023. He also played for Miedz Legnica Academy for their U-19 side. Bogacz made four appearances and scored one goal for their side.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have added Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica for an undisclosed transfer fee. Bogacz signs a four-year MLS contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 and will be a U-22 Initiative Player pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC on January 7, 2025.

