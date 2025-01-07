Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Sam Bassett to Homegrown Contract

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Sam Bassett to a one-year Homegrown contract through 2025 with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

"We're excited to add a young player of Sam's caliber to our system," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Sam's skill set and his performances, both in our academy and more recently at the University of Denver have shown he is ready to take this next step in his career. Our commitment to developing the best young talent from Colorado remains steadfast, and Sam exhibits the character and mentality we want representing our badge and our community. We look forward to his continued development in the years ahead."

Bassett returns to the Rapids organization after spending the past four years with the University of Denver Pioneers. The Littleton native is the younger brother of Cole Bassett, making them the first pair of Homegrown brothers in club history. Sam now becomes the second member of his family to rise through the Rapids Academy and sign a Homegrown contract. Before his collegiate career, the midfielder developed within the Rapids Academy across multiple age groups.

The Littleton native shined at the NCAA level, with his most impressive season coming in 2024. Bassett appeared and started in every match in addition to leading his team in goals and assists. Over his four seasons at DU, he made 77 total appearances with 63 starts while logging 24 goals and 26 assists. Bassett's 13 assists in 2024 set a single-season record for the Pioneers.

The midfielder's career at the University of Denver earned him no shortage of accolades over his four seasons. Most recently, Bassett was named the 2024 National Player of the Year by Top Drawer Soccer and was a finalist for the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer's most prestigious individual award. Additionally, he was named to the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team, the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, and the Summit League First Team. The 21-year-old was also named the Summit League Midfielder of the Year for the second consecutive season.

"We are thrilled to add Sam to our team and look forward to working with him," said Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas. "He is a talented, box-to-box midfielder who has so many of the qualities we look for, including his competitive edge and final third quality. Sam will also be a great fit for our team first culture, something we value greatly."

Bassett first joined the Rapids Academy as a U-15 player, finishing as the top goalscorer for the Colorado Rapids U-15 Development Academy in 2016. He later competed with the U-17s before moving to Real Colorado, where he led the U-17s in assists during the 2019-20 season. In 2021, he returned to the Rapids Academy to play with the U-19s.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Sam Bassett to one-year Homegrown Player contract with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028, on January 7, 2025.

Sam Bassett

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6' 0"

Weight: 165

Birthdate: April 13, 2003

Birthplace: Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Nationality: USA

Pronunciation: SAM BAS-it

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.