FC Dallas Signs Bernard Kamungo to Contract Extension

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has signed midfielder Bernard Kamungo to a three-year contract extension with club options for 2027 and 2028. Kamungo will not occupy an international roster spot, having obtained U.S. citizenship in May, 2022.

In 2024, Kamungo appeared in 29 matches, starting 13 and logging a career-high 1,318 minutes. He also featured in Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches for FC Dallas.

Kamungo, 23, was ranked No. 19 on Major League Soccer's 2023 22 Under 22 list, which honors the top young players in the league. He made 16 appearances in MLS regular-season play for Dallas. Kamungo earned his U.S. senior national team debut on Jan. 20, 2024, and was part of the U.S. U-23 pre-Olympic team in 2023.

Kamungo joined FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC on March 25, 2021, after attending an open tryout. He played 52 matches for North Texas SC, scoring 22 goals and recording seven assists. Kamungo signed a four-year contract with FC Dallas on August 30, 2022.

Born in Kasulu, Tanzania, Kamungo moved to the U.S. as a 14-year-old refugee in 2016, settling in Abilene, Texas, with his family.

