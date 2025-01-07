New England Revolution Trade Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for forward Giacomo Vrioni. New England retains a portion of Vrioni's salary and a percentage of any future sale. Vrioni no longer occupies a Designated Player slot on New England's roster.

"Giacomo is a class act on and off the field," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We thank Giacomo for his contributions during his three seasons with our club and wish him all the best with CF Montréal."

Vrioni arrived in New England in July 2022 and went on to total 16 goals with three assists over 67 MLS games, with 41 starts. Last season, the Albanian striker tallied nine goals and one assist in 31 appearances, 26 of them starts.

The Revolution will travel to Florida on Jan. 13 to begin preseason training ahead of 30th season of Major League Soccer season. New England kicks off the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revolution's complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

