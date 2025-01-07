Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 MLS regular season.

Players will report on Jan. 11 for team medicals and will begin preseason training camp at the Intentional Sports Complex on Monday, Jan. 13. Following three days of training in Chicago, the team will travel to West Palm Beach, Fla., to train from Jan. 16-26. The second half of preseason training will take place in California from Feb. 2-15 during which the Fire will participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational, where they will face LAFC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy.

While in Florida, the Fire will train at Palm Beach Gardens and will play two preseason matches, first taking on Brazilian club Fortaleza at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Fire will then face Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 25. Both matches in Florida will be closed to the public.

After returning from Florida, the Fire will train in Chicago from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 before departing for Coachella Valley. Details regarding media access for team training in Chicago will be shared at a later date.

Chicago will kick off their participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational against LAFC at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Three days later, the Men in Red face the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 8. Chicago will then face the San Jose Earthquakes at 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and will close out their run in the tournament against the 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 2:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15.

2025 Preseason Schedule:

Jan. 11-13 - Team Medicals

Jan. 13-15 - Training in Chicago at Intentional Sports Complex (1841 N Laramie Ave, Chicago, IL 60639)

Jan. 16 - Travel to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jan. 19 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Fortaleza EC at Beyond Bancard Field (11:00 a.m. CT)

Jan. 25 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at The Gardens North County District Park (11:00 a.m. CT)

Jan. 26 - Travel to Chicago

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 - Training in Chicago at Endeavor Health Performance Center

Feb. 2 - Travel to Coachella Valley, Calif.

Feb. 5 - Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at Empire Polo Club (3:30 p.m. CT)

Feb. 8 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Portland Timbers at Empire Polo Club (4:30 p.m. CT)

Feb. 12 - Chicago Fire vs. San Jose Earthquakes at Empire Polo Club (12:00 p.m. CT)

Feb. 15 - Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy at Empire Polo Club (2:00 p.m. CT)

Feb. 15 - Travel to Chicago

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT, the match against D.C. United will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day prior to the Club's 2024 opener.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

