Sporting KC Transfers Alan Pulido to Chivas
January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has transferred forward Alan Pulido to LIGA MX club Chivas Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.
Pulido, 33, spent five seasons with Sporting as a Designated Player from 2020-2024, recording 38 goals and 19 assists in 108 matches across all competitions. He ranks ninth on the club's all-time charts in regular season goals (35) and goals in all competitions (38). The Mexican striker helped Sporting to playoff appearances in 2020, 2021 and 2023, tallying three assists in the two-game sweep of top-seeded archrival St. Louis City SC in Round One of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Pulido will return to Chivas after spending three years with the Mexican club from 2016-2019 prior to his arrival in Kansas City ahead of the 2020 season.
Sporting's roster will continue to take shape in the buildup to the 2025 campaign, which kicks off on Feb. 18 against Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. For a list of the club's offseason roster moves, click here.
Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) transfers forward Alan Pulido to Chivas Guadalajara (LIGA MX).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2025
- Sporting KC Transfers Alan Pulido to Chivas - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Sam Bassett to Homegrown Contract - Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Trade Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri - San Diego FC
- FC Dallas Signs Bernard Kamungo to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- As Calendar Flips to 2025 Miles Robinson Gets Familiar Call to USMNT, But a Unique Opportunity May Await him this Time - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Chicago Fire FC
- New York Red Bulls Add Polish Striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Nashville SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.