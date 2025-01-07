Sporting KC Transfers Alan Pulido to Chivas

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has transferred forward Alan Pulido to LIGA MX club Chivas Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.

Pulido, 33, spent five seasons with Sporting as a Designated Player from 2020-2024, recording 38 goals and 19 assists in 108 matches across all competitions. He ranks ninth on the club's all-time charts in regular season goals (35) and goals in all competitions (38). The Mexican striker helped Sporting to playoff appearances in 2020, 2021 and 2023, tallying three assists in the two-game sweep of top-seeded archrival St. Louis City SC in Round One of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Pulido will return to Chivas after spending three years with the Mexican club from 2016-2019 prior to his arrival in Kansas City ahead of the 2020 season.

Sporting's roster will continue to take shape in the buildup to the 2025 campaign, which kicks off on Feb. 18 against Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. For a list of the club's offseason roster moves, click here.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) transfers forward Alan Pulido to Chivas Guadalajara (LIGA MX).

