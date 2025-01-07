CF Montréal Acquires Forward Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Tuesday the acquisition of forward Giacomo Vrioni from the New England Revolution in return for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the agreement, New England will retain a portion of his 2025 salary and a percentage in the event of a future sale. Vrioni will occupy a Designated Player spot.

"We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo, a talented left-footed striker, who is renowned for his finishing ability and effectiveness in front of goal both in MLS and in Europe," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a player who is dynamic in his off the ball movements, excels at getting behind the opponents' backline, and creates chances through passing combinations with his teammates. We are confident he will quickly integrate into the group and our style of play as a central striker in our attacking trident. At only 26 years of age, he brings significant experience."

The native of San Severino Marche was raised in Matelica in Italy. He joined the Revolution from Serie A club Juventus in July 2022. The 26-year old played 67 regular season games, including 41 starts, and 3,806 minutes over three seasons in MLS scoring 16 goals and three assists. Vrioni also scored three goals in four Leagues Cup games, three goals and two assists in five Concacaf Champions Cup games and one assist in one MLS Cup Playoff game.

A product of the Sampdoria Academy, Vrioni started his professional career with Italian club SS Matelica Calcio in 2014. He rejoined Sampdoria in 2017 before making loan spells with FC Pistoiese in 2017, in Serie B with Venezia FC in 2018 and with AS Cittadella in 2019.

Vrioni was transferred to Juventus in 2019, playing mainly with the U23 team. He then left on loan to Austrian Bundesliga team WSG Tirol where he notably won the 2021-22 top goalscorer award with a 19-goal tally (tied with Karim Adeyemi).

Born in Italy from Albanian parents, Vrioni represents Albania internationally. He played for the Italian U18 and U19 national teams in 2016 before suiting up for the Albanian U21s in 2018. He earned his first cap for the senior national team on October 14, 2018 in a UEFA Nations League match against Israel.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires forward Giacomo Vrioni from the New England Revolution in return for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). New England will hold a portion of his 2025 salary and will retain a percentage of any resale. Vrioni will occupy a Designated Player spot.

GIACOMO VRIONI

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2

Weight: 187 lbs

Date of birth: October 15, 1998

Birthplace: San Severino Marche, Italy

Last club: New England Revolution (MLS)

Acquired: January 7, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.