Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2025) - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2025 preseason schedule, which includes six matches in advance of the club's regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution. The team will report to camp at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 11 to undergo medical examinations.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the team will depart for Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where they will host two preseason matches, against the U-20 United States Men's Youth National Team on Saturday, Jan. 18, and against Charlotte FC on Friday, Jan. 24, before returning to Nashville on Jan. 25.

The Boys in Gold will train at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2 and host USL Championship side Lexington SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 1 before returning to Palm Beach Gardens with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club from Feb. 3 to 14. In Palm Beach Gardens, the club will face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Feb. 8 and D.C. United on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Nashville SC will conclude its preseason with a trip to Austin, Texas to face Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 15.

GAME DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT)

1 Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 U-20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m.

2 Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 Charlotte FC Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 12:30 p.m. (media availability following match)

3 Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 Lexington SC (USL) GEODIS Park 2 p.m. (media availability following match)

4 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 Columbus Crew Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 1:30 p.m. (media availability following match)

5 Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 D.C. United Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. (media availability following match)

6 Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 Austin FC Austin, Texas 2 p.m. (media availability following match)

Regular season single-game tickets go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.