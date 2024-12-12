San Diego FC Acquires Two 2025 International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC announced today the Club has acquired Colombian defender Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage. Reyes, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

