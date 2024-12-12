San Diego FC Acquires Two 2025 International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC
December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC announced today the Club has acquired Colombian defender Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage. Reyes, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has a guaranteed contract through the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2024
- Whitecaps FC to Play Winner of Valour FC and TSS Rovers in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Re-Signs Defender Aaron Long - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Defender Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls - San Diego FC
- Atlanta United Re-Signs Jamal Thiaré - Atlanta United FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Two 2025 International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Receives $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Signs Alan Velasco to Contract Extension - FC Dallas
- Dignity Health Sports Park Begins Construction as Part of Stadium Refresh Project - LA Galaxy
- Eric Sudol Named Chief Revenue Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment - Charlotte FC
- The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Selects Jacob Jackson in Re-Entry Draft
- San Diego FC Unveil the Club's 2025 Inaugural Jersey
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Defender Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls
- San Diego FC Acquires Two 2025 International Roster Slots from Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players, Makes Two Trades in 2024 MLS Expansion Draft