Atlanta United Re-Signs Jamal Thiaré

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has re-signed forward Jamal Thiaré to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

In his first full season with the club, Thiaré started 18 of his 33 appearances and scored eight goals across all competitions in 2024. He made 25 MLS regular season appearances and started all five matches during Atlanta's run in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Senegalese forward scored a brace, including his first MLS goal, in the club's 3-0 win against Chicago on March 31 and scored twice in Atlanta's 3-2 win against Inter Miami CF in Game 3 of Round One of the playoffs. In total, he has made 40 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in August of 2023.

Prior to joining Atlanta, Thiaré spent five seasons with Le Havre AC between France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 where he totaled 31 goals and 18 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions.

The MLS offseason continues with End-Of-Year Waivers and the start of Free Agency on Dec. 12, while Re-Entry Process (Stage 1) will be held on Dec. 13, Re-Entry Process (Stage 2) on Dec. 19 and the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20. A full schedule of MLS offseason calendar can be found HERE.

Transaction: Atlanta United re-signs Jamal Thiaré to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 on Dec. 12, 2024.

2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 12, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (7): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

