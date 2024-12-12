The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season

December 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lionel Mess in the Fortitude Jersey for Inter Miami CF

Fans in South Florida have the first opportunity to secure the newest adidas jersey in time for the holidays at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium beginning today, Dec. 12

Miami (Dec. 12, 2024) - Inter Miami CF unveiled the Fortitude Kit today, the Club's bold new adidas away jersey for the highly-anticipated 2025 season, where the team will compete in Major League Soccer, the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup following a historic 2024 campaign that saw the Club claim the Supporters' Shield and set the MLS record for most regular season points.

The name of the Club's new away jersey, Fortitude, comes from the Latin word "Fortis," which means strength, and the Spanish word "Fortaleza," which stands for resilience and determination. Together, these ideas capture the strong spirit of the team, the fans and the community that supports them. This kit also serves as a tribute to Fort Lauderdale, a city that has become a fortress for Inter Miami CF and the stage for some of the Club's most significant milestones. As 2025 marks the team's final season in Fort Lauderdale before moving to Miami Freedom Park in Miami, the Fortitude Jersey honors this city and its lasting impact on the history of the Club.

The design tells this story through its bold black and dark gray colors, which represent granite, a natural symbol of strength and resilience. These shades show confidence and determination, reflecting the mindset it takes to overcome challenges and come out stronger. The Fortitude Kit is about perseverance. It's more than just a jersey - it's a reminder that success, whether on the field or off it, comes from staying strong and working together. It's a symbol of armor that players wear with pride and fans rally behind, showing the shared strength and unity that defines Inter Miami CF.

Fans hoping to secure the Fortitude Jersey in time for the holidays can purchase it at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium beginning today, Dec. 12 while supplies last. The new away kit is also available now on MLSstore.com and adidas.com. Royal Caribbean, the Club's Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, will soon have the jersey available for purchase on their ships.

Throughout the 30th season of MLS, each 2025 Inter Miami CF kit will again feature the Apple TV logo, the league's broadcast partner and home of the game-changing streaming platform MLS Season Pass, which offers fans around the world access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis and an array of exclusive content. To celebrate the league's milestone season, the Apple TV sleeve patch featured on the left sleeve of the game worn kits will be transformed for the 2025 season from a single solid color to a bespoke design created specifically for every MLS club. Each of the 30 refreshed patches draw inspiration from each club's distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity. Inter Miami's design is the first to be unveiled, with San Diego FC's launching the following day. The remaining bespoke club designs will be unveiled ahead of the start of the season.

